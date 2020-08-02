PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend Week 3 Day 4 results & overall standings

The final week of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Super Weekend has started, with the top 16 teams from the League Play Weekdays of Week 3 now competing for a place in the finals. The top 16 teams in the overall leaderboard will book their slots in the PMWL 2020 West Final Stage.

The second day of the PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend 3 (fourth day of the week) saw five games played. After Week 3 Day 4 of the Season Zero event, Loops Esports sit at the top the leaderboard with 470 points and five chicken dinners. They are followed by Futbolist and Wildcard Gaming with 431 and 417 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend overall standings

PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend

Here are the overall standings and points table after Week 3 Day 4 of the PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend:

#1 Loops Esports - 470 points (213 kills)

#2 Futbolist - 431 points (195 kills)

#3 Wildcard Gaming - 417 points (171 kills)

#4 Cloud9 - 416 points (146 kills)

Advertisement

#5 Tempo Storm - 413 points (173 kills)

#6 DreamEaters - 398 points (158 kills)

#7 B4 Esports - 376 points (157 kills)

#8 Pittsburgh Knights - 361 points (133 kills)

#9 Team Unique - 335 points (134 kills)

#10 KoninaPower - 332 points (115 kills)

#11 Team Queso - 299 points (115 kills)

#12 Yalla Esports - 271 points (121 kills)

#13 Nova Esports - 255 points (92 kills)

#14 Team Umbra - 250 points (87 kills)

#15 Alpha Legends - 244 points (89 kills)

#16 UDRKillers - 155 points (44 kills)

#17 Frag Machines - 79 points (35 kills)

#18 SWAT69 - 59 points (23 kills)

#19 Headquarters - 40 points (21 kills)

Check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL 2020 West League Play will go on till 2nd August 2020, and PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMWL 2020 results and standings.