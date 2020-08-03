PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend Week 3 Day 5 results & overall standings

The final week of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Super Weekend has concluded, and the top 16 teams have qualified for PMWL West Finals. A total of 45 games were played in the Super Weekends over the course of three weeks.

After Week 3 Day 5, Loops Esports finished at the top of the leaderboard with 544 points and five chicken dinners. They were followed by Wildcard Gaming and Futbolist with 467 and 469 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend overall standings

PUBG Mobile World League 2020 West Super Weekend

Here are the overall standings after Week 3 Day 5 of the PMWL 2020 West Super Weekend:

#1 Loops Esports - 544 points (246 kills)

#2 Wildcard Gaming - 467 points (189 kills)

#3 Futbolist - 463 points (211 kills)

#4 Tempo Storm - 463 points (194 kills)

Advertisement

#5 DreamEaters - 449 points (175 kills)

#6 Cloud9 - 416 points (146 kills)

#7 B4 Esports - 403 points (167 kills)

#8 KoninaPower - 391 points (134 kills)

#9 Pittsburgh Knights - 386 points (146 kills)

#10 Team Queso - 365 points (132 kills)

#11 Team Unique - 299 points (115 kills)

#12 Nova Esports - 271 points (121 kills)

#13 Yalla Esports - 255 points (92 kills)

#14 Team Umbra - 250 points (87 kills)

#15 Alpha Legends - 244 points (89 kills)

#16 UDRKillers - 155 points (44 kills)

#17 Frag Machines - 79 points (35 kills)

#18 Headquarters - 59 points (23 kills)

#19 SWAT69 - 40 points (21 kills)

#20 KHK Esports - 0 points (0 kills)

Check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

The PMWL West 2020 Finals will begin on 6th August 2020 and will go on for four days. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMWL 2020 results and standings.