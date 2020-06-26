PUBG Mobile pro tips: How to use bolt-action sniper rifles in the game

Bolt-action snipers are a class of weapons which fall under the category of 'High Risk-High Reward' guns in PUBG Mobile.

Here are some tips and tricks that will help you use these weapons more efficiently.

Image Credit: VG247

PUBG Mobile is a free-to-play battle royale video game that has attracted a lot of players across the world. It is one of the most popular games in the genre, with over 200 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Weapons form a crucial part of the battle royale genre as they are the most efficient tools used to fight and eliminate enemies on the battleground.

However, there is an incredibly wide variety of weapons in PUBG Mobile, which makes it difficult for players to choose the right one for a match.

Bolt-action snipers are a unique class of weapons which fall under the category of 'High Risk-High Reward' guns in PUBG Mobile. They have a fairly large recoil and do not have different firing modes. The long-range efficiency of these weapons makes them strong contenders for a match-winning arsenal.

In this article, we will explore certain tips that you can use in your daily and ranked matches in PUBG Mobile.

Effective ways to utilise bolt-action snipers in PUBG Mobile

Image Credit: Wallpaper Cave

#1 High Vantage Point

Advertisement

A high vantage point is an essential factor that helps players master the art of sniping. Spots like watchtowers, mountain tops and the roof of tall buildings offer players a higher line of sight over their opponents and allow them to make better use of the 8x scope to get a more precise aim.

#2 Bullet Drop

Accounting for the bullet drop and tracking your target is also an important factor to keep in mind when using a bolt-action sniper. Always aim a little higher than your target to ensure kills.

It must also be noted that a player must always be on the move while sniping to avoid becoming an easy target for an ambush.

#3 Heavy Sound

Snipers generally make a lot of noise so players must make sure that they use suppressors in their guns. This will allow them to be hidden even if they miss a shot or two.

If this is not followed, the noise will likely alert the enemies nearby and it will be easy for them to find your location on the map.