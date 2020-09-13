PUBG Mobile pros who played Free Fire after the ban

On 2nd September 2020, the Government of India imposed a ban on 118 Chinese apps, including PUBG Mobile. This announcement jolted the Indian PUBG Mobile community and was hard for many players to digest.

Even before the ban, PUBG Mobile and Free Fire were some of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. After the ban was imposed, a number of professional PUBG Mobile players have resorted to Garena's quick-paced battle royale game.

Here is a list of professional PUBG Mobile players who have played Free Fire at least once after the ban.

#1 Scout

After PUBG Mobile was banned, Scout has played Free Fire several times on his live stream. He played with Ajjubhai94 in a recent live stream and also played alongside TSG Jash and TSG Rithik yesterday.

#2 Soul Mortal

Mortal is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile streamers in India. He has streamed Free Fire on his channel a couple of times and also played the quick-paced battle royale game with Ajjubhai yesterday.

#3 Soul Regaltos

Soul Regaltos has played several matches in Garena Free Fire. He also played alongside Scout, Regaltos, Mavi and Ajjubhai94 on the aforementioned live stream.

#4 OR Mavi

The IGL of Orange Rock recently streamed Free Fire alongside Scout, TSG Jash and TSG Ritik.

#5 Soul Viper

Soul Viper recently posted a video in which he faced off against Team SOUL Regaltos in a 4v4 battle. He had previously also played with Mortal in a live stream.

#6 Soul Sangwan

Soul Sangwan played Free Fire in a live stream alongside Mavi and Regaltos about 3 days back.

#7 SynerGE AustinX

AustinX streamed the quick-paced battle royale game on his live stream about 5 days back.