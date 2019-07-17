PUBG News: PUBG Corp swings the ban hammer and hits PUBG Mobile this time

BANNED!

Before the last weekend, PUBG decided to ban over 20 thousand PUBG lite account for cheating and friendly fire. 20 thousand is a huge number considering the very fact that PUBG Lite came out recently.

Within a week Tencent had now decided to swing the ban hammer and hit the hackers hard on PUBG Mobile. After months and months of complaints, they finally had enough and the result? not 1-month ban, not 1-year ban, they are handing out 10 years or permanent bans.

We continue to remove cheating players from PUBG MOBILE. Visit our website for a partial list of players banned between July 9 and July 15, and please keep reporting cheaters!



Mobile: https://t.co/8gd6vlQOJT

PC: https://t.co/8Q0p17Z7jD pic.twitter.com/1PttMH1ISR — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 16, 2019

PUBG mobile used Twitter to announce this step, the previous ban was announced on Facebook first. You can use the given link on the Twitter post and check the partial list of accounts that are banned for 10 years.

PUBG Mobile needed a solution for the mobile version. PUBG PC is the safest when it comes to hackers and now finally PUBG Mobile is banning hackers efficiently.

Not all the hackers are removed yet but a lot of them are getting removed as they keep using their hacks. You might not get banned for the hack you did 2 months back but if you are using hacks now, be careful

PUBG, on their official website, clearly mentioned that they want to keep the gaming atmosphere fair and competitive. Hackers are the biggest threat to competitive and fair games and so PUBG decided to remove the players who are using any hack or 3rd party device.

Another good news for players, your prayers are getting answered this time. On the official website post, they also mentioned that players can and should report players who they think are using hacks. PUBG is going through every report and banning the players who deserved to be ban. So don't be upset, if you think someone is hacking. feel free to report them. The player will be removed if the charges are true.

