PUBG Mobile: Reach Conqueror in season 13 in 2 weeks

Ever wondered how can you reach Conqueror in just two weeks in Season 13 of PUBG Mobile? Well, if you did, then the answer is here in the guide that follows. So, without further ado let's get started-

Make your PUBG Mobile team

An ace team can make all the difference.

The first and foremost requirement for you is to have a team in PUBG Mobile. You cannot go to Conqueror without a proper team. Even if one member of your team is not able to handle stressful situations, the equation will become topsy-turvy. You'll keep losing one match after the other.

So, before you start, make sure that you have a team where members have played together enough times on multiple terrains and for an ample amount of time.

Duration

The second most important thing is is the time when you start your push. It is always recommended that you grind in the beginning of the PUBG Mobile season because it is easier to reach Conqueror then.

You can reach Conqueror from Ace 1 if you start in the first week, whereas if you start in the second or third week you will have to go to through Ace 10 or even Ace 15 which would take a large number of match wins.

Don't take any match for granted

Often people forget that they are playing for rank push during a given match which hurts them later on when they keep losing because of silly mistakes. Every single match, every person you kill, every second you spend for your survival time matters so don't take it for granted that you have enough number of matches or you have lots of time as thousands of people are pushing alongside you. So play every match seriously.

Ranking Factors

The quest for Conqueror.

While pushing rank, the following factors play the most important role in your ranking-

Your survival time, your healing time, your damage all matter in rank push in PUBG Mobile. Also whether you've got the chicken dinner or, alternately, the rank you finish in.

So, make sure you are getting a good score in all of these to get a better rank.

Playing time

Tme is of the essence.

Avoid pushing at night because most PUBG Mobile players play during that time and you are more likely to get tougher matches with less bots and more hardcore pushers.

It is always advised to match when the number of people playing are less.

Server change

All servers are there for the taking.

Most people don't know this trick but you should; you can reach Conqueror on other PUBG Mobile servers as well. The Asian server is the hardest server out there. So, if you want to push the easy way go to other relatively easier servers like Europe to get a lot of kills + chicken dinner easily!