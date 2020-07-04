PUBG Mobile: When the bonus challenge reward feature will be back

PUBG Mobile's bonus challenge reward feature has been locked since the last two days.

As a result, players are unable to can earn free UC by redeeming their rewards.

PUBG Mobile players are having trouble again. As the bonus challenge reward feature has been locked, many users are facing problems in redeeming UCs and collecting their reward vouchers. It shows "error/connection failed" when someone tries to collect vouchers from weekly rewards. Players cannot redeem or convert battle coins into UC as well.

PUBG Mobile tournament centre

What is bonus challenge reward in PUBG Mobile?

For those who don't know, we need to spend actual money to buy UC, but with bonus challenge rewards, a player can easily redeem UC freely by getting ranked in matches. Players can earn up to 300 UC per match. He/she also can also gain battle coins, which can be converted into UC (in-game cash).

1000 battle coins will give 100 UC

2000 battle coins will give 200 UC

We can buy a royal pass for 600 UC, and can win lots of gun and vehicle skins from this royal pass.

Why the bonus challenge is locked in PUBG Mobile?

Customer care screenshot

As the bonus challenge reward programme is locked, a message — Coming Soon — is displayed on the main page. We tried to contact PUBG mobile officials through the in-game feedback and ask for a solution, and received the following reply:

"We understand your concern regarding the Bonus Challenge Event/Bonus Rewards and will help you with the required information. We would like to inform you that to enhance the features of Bonus Challenge Event/Bonus Rewards in the game, it is currently being updated. Please be informed that Bonus Rewards section and Bonus Challenge will be available soon and we request you to stay tuned to our official sources."

Pubg Mobile bonus challenge (Image Source: www.breakingamenews.com)

It means PUBG Mobile will bring a new update related to the bonus challenge reward, and it will only be unlocked then. It has even been noticed that the bonus challenge reward gets locked just before a new royal pass season starts.

We can expect that the bonus challenge reward will be unlocked within a week or two, and will bring an update for that as well. Until then, you can play the game but won't be able to gain or redeem battle coins.