PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (July 18, 2020): Another free SCAR-L skin 

PUBG Mobile has amassed massive popularity across the world and millions of players play this game worldwide. The game has a collection of glittering skins, emotes, and costumes, many of which can be obtained by spending UC or via the Royal Pass.

UC is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile. For some, UC is expensive and they cannot afford it. Though these gun skins do not enhance the gun's stats nor improve the gameplay, they are quite appealing from an aesthetic viewpoint and players cannot resist acquiring them.

Redeem codes provide the players with a shot to get these items, albeit for a limited time. Using these codes, the players can get the item for free.

Redeem code for Yellow-stripes SCAR-L skin in PUBG Mobile

Redeem Code for Yellow-stripes Scarl-L: BCCQZCZSV7

(The duration of the skin is three days)

The code is currently working and the players have to be quick to use it.

How to use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile

Redemption Center on the official website. (Picture Source: pubgmobile.com)

Utilizing these redeem codes in PUBG Mobile is very simple and straightforward. All that the players have to do is follow the series of steps given below.

Step 1: Click on the link given below to visit the official redemption center.

Click Here.

Step 2: Enter the PUBG Mobile ID, redeem code, verification code, and click ‘Redeem.’

Dialogue box prompting the players to enter the details. (Picture Source: pubgmobile.com)

Step 3: A dialogue box appears, asking the players to verify the details.

Step 4: After the details are verified, click, ok.

The redeem code reward.

Step 5: The players will receive the item via the mail-section.

The errors associated with redeem codes

If the players get an error stating that the redemption limit is reached, it basically means that the code is used to its specified limit and cannot be further used. The players will have to wait for the next set of codes to be released.

Players who used the previous codes to get Yellow-stripes Scar-L might get an error

It is crucial to note that the players who used the previous codes to get Yellow-stripes Scar-L might get an error stating that the reward has already been collected.