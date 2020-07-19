PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (July 19, 2020)

PUBG Mobile offers a lot of skins, costumes, and other cosmetics. Over the course of time, these items have become an essential part of the game. Though these items do not influence the players' skill set, they are still a big draw for players.

Usually, players can get the skins by spending UC. However paying for UC is not always feasible. Hence, redeem codes are the perfect way for the players to get these items at no cost.

Though the items obtained via redeem codes are for a limited time, they are still an excellent way to get exclusive in-game items. Usually, these codes have a limit on the number of times it could be used by the players to receive the rewards, and hence players have to be quick in order to use them.

PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes for 19th July

PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes for 19th July: BCDBZIZTA7

How to use the redeem codes

In order to use the codes, players have to follow the given steps.

Step 1: Visit the official PUBG Mobile redemption center present on the PUBG Mobile website. The players can also click the link given below to visit the page directly.

Click here.

Step 2: Fill up the fields with the required details.

Step 3: Click on the redeem code, a pop-up appears where the players have to verify their details. After verifying the particulars press ok.

Step 4: Players will receive the reward in the mailbox present in PUBG Mobile.

Errors associated with the Redeem Codes

If the players receive an error which says ‘Redemption Limit Reached,’ it means that the code is exhausted and cannot be used further. There is no way around this error, and all that the players can do is wait for the next set of redeem codes.