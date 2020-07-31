PUBG Mobile: All redeem codes in July 2020

PUBG Mobile offers players various fascinating skins, costumes, and other cosmetics. Many wish to get these enchanting items, although they do not influence gameplay in any manner. Users can obtain skins from several events, the RP, Lucky Spins, and so forth. They also have to spend UC to get these items usually. However, redeem codes are one of the easiest ways to get free skins.

These are unique and distinctive codes that allow users to get multiple exclusive in-game items for free. However, these codes often have an absolute usage limit, so they must be quickly used.

Here is a list of all the PUBG Mobile redeem codes to have been released in July.

PUBG Mobile redeem codes in July 2020

BCAHZBHZ486

BCAHZBBZFVM

BDFOZBZBAT

BCAHZBZN4DR

BCCQZBZCVJ

BAPPZCZTUH

BCCQZCZSV7

BCDBZIZTA7

BBKTZDZFW6

BCDDZMZ39V

BCDFZKZQ6U

BCDCZGZN7J

BCCQZDZSCH

BCAHZMZ64EC

KARZBZYTR

BBKTZEZET3

Here are the codes from the Yuzi's Extreme event

BCEAZCUZMPBM

BCEAZDAZS95U

BCEAZDBZPJ7G

BDFPZVZ85B7

BCEAZDCZTK7P

BCEAZDDZU5RW

BDFQZVZ98MQ

BCEAZDEZDKVB

BCEAZDFZFSBX

BDFVZBIZ7KN

BDFVZVZHAPU

BDFVZHZK3MU

BDFVZBGZ5B8

BDFVZQZ8WW7

BDFPZDZEN8H

BDFPZMZ9J8A

BDFPZTZUAEN

BDFPZRGZM763

BDFPZPZPAVW

BDFPZNZ637C

BDFPZCZGSSP

BDFPZBBZ6XM

BDFPZLZ9CKN

BDFRZVZA386

BDFRZHZBTJG

BDFRZQZJ3GS

BDFRZBGZVNN

BDFQZIZSXE4

BDFQZRZGAQJ

BDFQZGZ33NT

BDFQZPZBV65

BDFQZEZ7EUS

BDFRZBLZAGT

BDFRZBZRK7T

BDFRZBAZN8D

BDFRZKZ255RB

BDFRZBJZTW3

BDFRZTZ64NG

BDFRZIZH9T6

BDFRZBHZUX3

BDFRZRZP6MD

BDFRZZGZPVK4

BDFVZTZPS5R

BDFVZIZ885J

BDFVZBHZFDV

BDFVZRZFM19

BDFVZGZAJUK

BDFRZBFZRD6

BDFRZPZERFN

BDFRZEZ33T3

BDFRZBDZVA5

BDFRZNZD954

BDFVZBFZUKM

BDFVZZ3MXM

BDFVZEZ5U9G

BDFVZBDZADK

BDFVZNZJSQC

BDFRZCZSUDQ

BDFRZBBZ36D

BDFRZLZ9HHS

BDFRZBKZQTT

BDFQZNZ3CFD

BDFQZCZBBDE

BDFQZBBZMGU

BDFQZLZ4SBR

How to use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile?

Official PUBG Mobile redemption center (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile)

To use these redeem codes, you have to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the Redemption Center on the official website of PUBG Mobile. You can click the link below to visit the page.

Click here

Step 2: Enter the redeem code, PUBG Mobile ID, and fill in the prompted verification code.

Step 3: Press the redeem button. A dialogue box pops up, prompting you to confirm the details.

Step 4: After confirming the same, click ok.

Step 5: You will receive the reward via the mail section.

If you receive an error stating, 'Redemption limit reached,' it means that the code is exhausted, and you will not be able to use it any further. All that you can do is wait for the new codes to come out.