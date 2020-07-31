PUBG Mobile: All redeem codes in July 2020

PUBG Mobile offers players various fascinating skins, costumes, and other cosmetics. Many wish to get these enchanting items, although they do not influence gameplay in any manner. Users can obtain skins from several events, the RP, Lucky Spins, and so forth. They also have to spend UC to get these items usually. However, redeem codes are one of the easiest ways to get free skins.
These are unique and distinctive codes that allow users to get multiple exclusive in-game items for free. However, these codes often have an absolute usage limit, so they must be quickly used.
Here is a list of all the PUBG Mobile redeem codes to have been released in July.
PUBG Mobile redeem codes in July 2020
BCAHZBHZ486
BCAHZBBZFVM
BDFOZBZBAT
BCAHZBZN4DR
BCCQZBZCVJ
BAPPZCZTUH
BCCQZCZSV7
BCDBZIZTA7
BBKTZDZFW6
BCDDZMZ39V
BCDFZKZQ6U
BCDCZGZN7J
BCCQZDZSCH
BCAHZMZ64EC
KARZBZYTR
BBKTZEZET3
Here are the codes from the Yuzi's Extreme event
BCEAZCUZMPBM
BCEAZDAZS95U
BCEAZDBZPJ7G
BDFPZVZ85B7
BCEAZDCZTK7P
BCEAZDDZU5RW
BDFQZVZ98MQ
BCEAZDEZDKVB
BCEAZDFZFSBX
BDFVZBIZ7KN
BDFVZVZHAPU
BDFVZHZK3MU
BDFVZBGZ5B8
BDFVZQZ8WW7
BDFPZDZEN8H
BDFPZMZ9J8A
BDFPZTZUAEN
BDFPZRGZM763
BDFPZPZPAVW
BDFPZNZ637C
BDFPZCZGSSP
BDFPZBBZ6XM
BDFPZLZ9CKN
BDFRZVZA386
BDFRZHZBTJG
BDFRZQZJ3GS
BDFRZBGZVNN
BDFVZBIZ7KN
BDFVZVZHAPU
BDFVZHZK3MU
BDFVZBGZ5B8
BDFVZQZ8WW7
BDFQZIZSXE4
BDFQZRZGAQJ
BDFQZGZ33NT
BDFQZPZBV65
BDFQZEZ7EUS
BDFRZBLZAGT
BDFRZBZRK7T
BDFRZBAZN8D
BDFRZKZ255RB
BDFRZBJZTW3
BDFRZTZ64NG
BDFRZIZH9T6
BDFRZBHZUX3
BDFRZRZP6MD
BDFRZZGZPVK4
BDFVZTZPS5R
BDFVZIZ885J
BDFVZBHZFDV
BDFVZRZFM19
BDFVZGZAJUK
BDFRZBFZRD6
BDFRZPZERFN
BDFRZEZ33T3
BDFRZBDZVA5
BDFRZNZD954
BDFVZBFZUKM
BDFVZZ3MXM
BDFVZEZ5U9G
BDFVZBDZADK
BDFVZNZJSQC
BDFRZNZD954
BDFRZCZSUDQ
BDFRZBBZ36D
BDFRZLZ9HHS
BDFRZBKZQTT
BDFQZNZ3CFD
BDFQZCZBBDE
BDFQZBBZMGU
BDFQZLZ4SBR
How to use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile?
To use these redeem codes, you have to follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Go to the Redemption Center on the official website of PUBG Mobile. You can click the link below to visit the page.
Click here
Step 2: Enter the redeem code, PUBG Mobile ID, and fill in the prompted verification code.
Step 3: Press the redeem button. A dialogue box pops up, prompting you to confirm the details.
Step 4: After confirming the same, click ok.
Step 5: You will receive the reward via the mail section.
If you receive an error stating, 'Redemption limit reached,' it means that the code is exhausted, and you will not be able to use it any further. All that you can do is wait for the new codes to come out.Published 31 Jul 2020, 18:10 IST