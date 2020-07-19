PUBG Mobile redeem codes in Season 14: All the codes so far

Season 14 of PUBG Mobile has brought in several new skins, costumes, emotes, and many more items. Over time, these items have become an integral part of the game. Such items are quite appealing and players try to get their hands on them at any cost.

Redeem codes provide an opportunity for players to get various items that could otherwise only be purchased by spending UC. Typically, these items are available for a limited duration. The redeem codes limit the number of users that can utilize the items players need to be very quick to use these codes.

Redeem Codes in Season 14 of PUBG Mobile

Here is the list of redeem codes for the Season 14 of PUBG Mobile

Redeem code for Yellow-stripes SCAR-L: BCCQZBZCVJ

Redeem code for free UMP-45 Skin: BAPPZCZTUH

Redeem code for free another SCAR-L skin: BCCQZCZSV7

Miscellaneous Redeem Codes

BCDBZIZTA7

BBKTZDZFW6

BCDDZMZ39V

BCDFZKZQ6U

BCDCZGZN7J

How to use Redeem Codes in PUBG Mobile

Redemption Center

The process to claim or use the redeem codes in PUBG Mobile is very simple. You need to follow the steps given below to use the redeem codes.

Step 1: Click the link given below to visit the redemption centre.

Click here

Step 2: Enter the PUBG Mobile ID, redeem code, and the verification code.

Step 3: Click on the redeem button. A window appears, asking the players to verify their details. After checking the details, click ok.

Step 4: The player can collect their reward via the mail section.

After clicking the redeem button, if the player receives an error which states ‘Redemption Limit Reached’, it means that the code is fully utilized and cannot be used further to get the items. In such cases, players will have to wait for the next code to come out.