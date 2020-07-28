While PUBG Mobile offers a large variety of items, skins and other in-game cosmetics, not all players can afford to buy them. Most of these items are not free and, as such, players have to spend UC to obtain them. For many users, buying UC, which is the in-game currency, is simply too expensive.

In such a case, redeem codes become one of the best options to get exclusive in-game items for free.

Here are the redeem codes that will provide players with a helmet skin in PUBG Mobile

Redeem code for the Hot Pizza helmet skin

BCAHZBHZ486

BCAHZBBZFVM

(The duration of the helmet skin is three days)

It is important to note that players who have used any other code to get the ‘Hot Pizza helmet’ skin will not be able to use these codes to get it again.

How to use Redeem Codes in PUBG Mobile

Hot Pizza helmet skin

To use the redeem codes in PUBG Mobile, players have to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official PUBG Mobile 'Redemption Center'. Click on the link provided below to visit the page.

Click here.

Step 2: Enter all necessary details, i.e. the redeem code, the UID and the verification code.

The players will have to verify their details

Step 3: After filling in all the details, click on the Redeem button. A dialogue box appears, asking players to verify these details.

Step 4: Players will then receive the helmet skin via the mail section in the game.

Redeem codes have a specific limit on the number of users who can use them. If players receive an error message which states ‘The redemption limit is reached’, it means that the code is completely exhausted and cannot be used any further.