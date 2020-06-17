PUBG Mobile releases a new update for 0.19 beta version, patch notes here

The latest PUBG Mobile 0.19 beta update features statues in Bonfire mode and an Egyptian theme.

The complete patch notes of the new version are listed in this article.

PUBG Mobile's latest beta version 0.19 (2nd)

Tencent Games has been continuously pushing out updates for PUBG Mobile to keep players engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic. The updates for 0.19.0 beta testing continue to roll out. Now, the developers have announced another addition to the list of updates for PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta version.

In the latest 0.19 (2nd) beta update, several new features have been added and, undoubtedly, some of them is bound to excite the players. In the previous update, officials brought Bonfire and Cheerpark mode in the game. Following it, Tencent Games has made several amendments to these existing modes.

Three new statues have been added in Bonfire mode, which will provide players with a bunch of supplies like weapons, ammo and healing items. A new Egyptian theme is also listed in the patch notes, which includes various buildings like pyramids, temples and a lot more. It looks like the Egyptian theme will be based on the Miramar map.

Let's take a look at the patch notes of the latest beta update.

PUBG Mobile: Patch Notes of BETA 0.19 (2nd) Version

Here we have listed the complete patch notes of PUBG Mobile Beta 0.19 (2nd) Version:

Bonfire Mode

(Random chance to enter this mode)

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile: Bonfire Mode

Small Statue - Burns up after interaction. Drops supplies and event items after burning.

Burns up after interaction. Drops supplies and event items after burning. Giant Statue - Has multiple construction stages that change as the themed event progresses.

Has multiple construction stages that change as the themed event progresses. Statue Camp - Enter a tent around the statue to get supplies.

Egypt-themed Gameplay

Egyptian Secrets

Egyptian Temple - Large, major building with a two-story structure.

- Large, major building with a two-story structure. Egyptian Puzzle - Interactive puzzle with Egyptian slates as the main element.

- Interactive puzzle with Egyptian slates as the main element. Boss Battle - Once per match, players can challenge an Egyptian boss in a closed room on the second floor of the temple.

- Once per match, players can challenge an Egyptian boss in a closed room on the second floor of the temple. Small Ruins - Small, randomly-appearing ruins that may contain crates or puzzles.

So what're your thoughts on the latest beta version. Do let us know in the comments section.