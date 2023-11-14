PUBG Mobile Royale Pass A4: Rewards, duration, and more

PUBG Mobile has released a new Royale Pass, RP A4, today, offering various exciting items, such as a new custom color outfit, victory dance emote, upgradable DBS with special elimination broadcast, and first Snowbike finish. Set to accentuate the ongoing in-game Frost Festival, the new royale pass packs a good deal that players shouldn't miss out on.

The Royal Pass A4 will stay live until January 13, 2024, and costs 720 UCs. This article examines various exclusive items offered as part of the royale pass rewards in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile's new Royale Pass A4 explored

PUBG Mobile's new Royale Pass A4 costs 720 Unknown Cash (UCs), while its Elite Pass Plus variant is priced at 1,920 UCs. Note that these prices may vary depending on the region or country you're living in.

By purchasing the latter variant, you will earn all the benefits of the former. Additionally, you'll gain 28 ranks in the season's reward track. This implies that at the very outset of the season, you will receive all the season's rewards offered within 28 ranks.

PUBG Mobile's new royale pass offers the following exclusive rewards:

Rank 1: Beary Fluffy set, supply crate coupon.

Rank 3: 500x BP, 80x UCs.

Rank 7: 10x Silver, 40x UCs.

Rank 9: 500x BP, Air drop sticker.

Rank 10: Sticker, Droopy Ears- Skorpion skin.

Rank 12: 30x AG, 1x crystal token.

Rank 13: Tier protection card, 40x UCs.

Rank 15: New emote, Panthera Prime Plane skin.

Rank 17: 10x Silver, 20x UCs.

Rank 20: RP card, Neuro Dynamo Helmet skin.

Rank 21: 2x BP card, Glider trail.

Rank 23: 10x Silver, 20x UCs.

Rank 25: Seasonal parachute skin, crystal token.

Rank 27: 500x BP, 20x UCs.

Rank 28: Custom room card, 15x Silvers.

Rank 30: Origami Drake- MP5K skin, new emote.

Rank 32: 30x AGs, 15x Silvers.

Rank 40: Cryptic Hunter set and headgear.

Rank 45: Biowave Trekker Headcover.

Rank 47: 500x BP, 40x UCs.

Rank 50: Panthera Prime- DBS (Level 1).

Rank 53: 500x BP, 80x UCs.

Rank 55: new emote, Jetstream Shark- QBU skin.

Rank 57: 10x Silver, 40x UCs.

Rank 60: 500x BP, Panthera Prime Backpack.

Rank 63: 500x BP, 40x UCs.

Rank 65: Panthera Prime Ornament.

Rank 67: 10x Silvers, 20x UCs.

Rank 70: Icy Reindeer.

Rank 73: 10x Silver, 20x UCs.

Rank 75: Panthera Prime Sidecar Motorcycle skin.

Rank 77: 500x BP, 20x UCs.

Rank 80: Biowave trekker- Thompson SMG, Panthera Prime Stun Grenade skin, Panthera Prime emote.

Rank 83: 10x Silvers, 20x UCs.

Rank 87: 500x BPs, 40x UCs.

Rank 90: RP card, Frosty Evil- M249 skin.

Rank 93: 500x BP, 40x UCs.

Rank 97: 500x BP, 40x UCs.

Rank 100: Custom room card, Panthera Prime Set (level 1).

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised to refrain from playing the game and instead play its India-exclusive BGMI title.