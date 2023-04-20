PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 22: Rewards, price, end date, and more

With the launch of PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 22, many new themed items, including sets and gun skins, have been added to the game. While the pass has a free track, all the attractive goodies are part of the paid variant. Players can get the Elite Pass for 360 UC, while the Elite Pass Plus is priced at 960 UC. With the upgrade, players will unlock Elite rewards, missions, and other exclusive perks.

The expansive version also provides 12 ranks alongside content from the Elite Pass. However, irrespective of the variant PUBG Mobile players have purchased, they will still have to perform weekly tasks to gain the corresponding RP Points and advance through the tiers to receive the items.

This article provides details on the new PUBG Mobile Royale Pass.

New PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 22 commences in game

The new PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 22 was launched in the game on April 20, 2023. The pass is based on the Moonlight Realm theme, and players can access it and obtain rewards until May 20, 2023 (UTC +0).

The rewards in the new PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 22 are as follows:

Rank 1: 4x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap, Rouge Kitty Set, and Pirate Compass – Pan

Rank 2: 50 AG, Season Portable Closet, and Point Card: 250 (A1)

Rank 3: 500x BP, and 80 UC or 1160 AG

Rank 4: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time and 2x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

Rank 5: Mission Card (M22), and 6x RP Badge (M22)

Rank 6: 30 AG, and 1000 BP

Rank 7: 10 Silver, and 40 UC or 520 AG

Rank 8: 4x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap and 15 Silver

Rank 9: 5 RP Badge Voucher (M22) and 2x Friendship Blessings (Royale Pass Exclusive)

Rank 10: 500 BP, and Palace Guard Backpack

Rank 11: 3x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap, and 1x Mission Card (M22)

Rank 12: 30 AG, and 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 13: 3x RP Badge (M22), and 40 UC or 520 AG

Rank 14: Rating Protection Card and 2x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

Rank 15: Celebratory Dance, RP Avatar (M22), and Pirate Compass Ornament

Rank 16: 30 AG and 1000 BP

Rank 17: 10 Silver, and 20 UC or 260 AG

Rank 18: 4x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap and 3x “Battle” Graffiti

Rank 19: 5 RP Badge Voucher (M22) and 15 Silver

Rank 20: Ancient Memories Parachute and Golden Glaze Grenade

Rank 21: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour, and Rainbow Glider Trail

Rank 22: 30 AG and 15 Silver

Rank 23: 10 Silver, and 20 UC or 260 AG

Rank 24: 3x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap and 2x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

Rank 25: Suave Buccaneer Set and 6 RP Badge (M22)

Rank 26: 30 AG, and 1000 BP

Rank 27: 500 BP, and 20 UC or 260 AG

Rank 28: Room Card: 1-Day, and 15 Silver

Rank 29: 1x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap and 2x Friendship Blessings (Royale Pass Exclusive)

Rank 30: RP Voucher (60 UC) (A1), Golden Wings Buggy, and Aureate Splendor

Rank 31: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour, and Mission Card (M22)

Rank 32: 30 AG and 15 Silver

Rank 33: 10 Silver, and 20 UC or 260 AG

Rank 34: 3x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap and 2x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

Rank 35: Prairie King – G36C, and 6x RP Badge (M22)

Rank 36: 30 AG, and 1000 BP

Rank 37: 500 BP, and 40 UC or 520 AG

Rank 38: 500 BP, and 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 39: 6x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap and 15x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

Rank 40: 10 Silver and Bright Sky – Groza

Rank 41: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour, and Rainbow Glider Trail

Rank 42: 30 AG, and 3x “Follow” Graffiti

Rank 43: 500 BP, and 40 UC or 520 AG

Rank 44: 5x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap and 2x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

Rank 45: 10x Silver, and 6x RP Badge (M22)

Rank 46: 50 AG, and Room Card: 7-Day

Rank 47: 500 BP, and 40 UC or 520 AG

Rank 48: Room Card: 1-Day, and 15 Silver

Rank 49: 8x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap and Friendship Blessings (Royale Pass Exclusive)

Rank 50: 15 Silver, Aureate Splendor Set, and Aureate Splendor Cover

The fact that players will receive all their UC back on the completion of the pass and the upgrade of the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 22 makes sense.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian gamers should refrain from playing PUBG Mobile.

