PUBG Mobile: The final date of the Royale Pass Season 11 Released

Mohit Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

PUBG Mobile Season 11 Poster

PUBG Mobile is currently in its 10th season. The fans are eagerly waiting for the next season, which is expected to arrive this week. There have been a lot of rumors and leaks regarding the date of the arrival of Royale Pass Season 11 Operation Tomorrow. However, the official time was not released a few days back.

But on Monday, January 6, the officials finally released the date of the next season. As per the twitter post by PUBG Mobile, the upcoming season is going to be live on January 10, this week. The PUBG Mobile, on their social media handle, wrote:

The future is almost here! Royale Pass Season 11 Operation Tomorrow is launching on January 10!

The post also shows a picture that is quite similar to the last one posted by PUBG Mobile a few days back. In the new poster, we can see a foot facing a Mirado place next to a level 3 helmet.

The wait for the fixed date is over now. The fans are super excited to see what is going to be in store for them in the next season. As per the leaks, there is a lot of mystery elements that will be added in the upcoming season.