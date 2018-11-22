PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 4: How to Get Free Skins Easily

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile season 4 is out and live, the PUBG's new royal pass season 4 has a lot of exclusive and timed exclusives which players can get hold off if they are royal pass member. There are also free royal pass items and other stuff which can be redeemed in game. PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile latest update not only brought a new season with new beginnings but it also brought a new way in which PUBG mobile players can hone their predatory skills, "The Hardcore Arcade Mode". This mode addition is the best thing PUBG devs have done till now. Check out my previous article which enlightens you about PUBG's Hardcore Arcade Mode.

So, without any further ado, let's get to the topic. PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile Season 4 has a lot of skins and items which can be collected for free and today I am going to tell you all about those items and how you can redeem them.

Roasted Chicken Event

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile "Roasted Chicken Event" is the easiest way to get your hands on some slick costume and helmet. You just have to log in daily and play for 1 to 2 hrs, after doing that you can claim roasted chickens from event menu and when you have enough to redeem one of the items above, redeem.

PUBG Chicken Dinner Feast

In this event, you have to collect puzzle piece by playing classic matches and logging in every day. The puzzle after solving will result in rewards. As shown above, the parachute skin is one of the rewards which you will get.

Get going, rank up in PUBG mobile get those chicken dinners while getting some sick skins for free.

