PUBG Mobile's 0.16.0 update official patch notes are out; new Rage Gear Mode, Winter theme and much more

09 Dec 2019

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 patch notes

The release date of PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update has been officially revealed. The latest update will arrive in the standard version of the game on the 11th of December, and the official patch notes of this version have also been shared publicly. Officials confirmed that the game servers would be taken down for maintenance purposes. PUBG Mobile made an announcement post via their Twitter handle:

Winter Festival is coming! The new Update for 0.16.0 will be available starting from Dec. 11th, the server will not be taken offline for this update. This update requires approximately an additional 0.6 GB of storage space on your phone. Please update ASAP! #pubgmobile pic.twitter.com/kMFXcDo876 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 9, 2019

PUBG Mobile's 0.16.0 update will feature a brand new Rage Gear mode and a lot of other new features. So let's take at the patch notes of the new PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Update.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Patch Notes

New Features

New EvoGround mode: RageGear

New Classic Mode Features like winter theme and healing updates

TPP Update:

A button to switch to FPP has been added to TPP in Classic, Arcade, and Training grounds.

Spectator tier restrictions:

Low-tier players will no longer be able to spectate high-tier players

Friendly fire kill restrictions:

Players can choose to prevent the teammate who knocks them out or kills them, from picking up their items in Death Crates.

Auto-Buffering features:

Enable the auto-buffering feature in Settings to automatically detect the combat frame rate.

Added a map download reward guide. Download to collect the corresponding rewards.

Classic mode - Firearm balancing:

Bolt action sniper rifles: Damage to the torso increased by 30%, from 1.0 to 1.3.

AWM: Bullet damage lowered slightly from 132 to 120.

SMG: Damage to the torso increased by 5%, and damage to the limbs increased by 5%.

Crossbow: Damage to the torso increased by 40%, from 1.0 to 1.4, and damage to the limbs increased by 20% from 1.0 to 1.2.

Improvements to the BRDM-2:

When players are already in the vehicle, only teammates can get in.

Players from other teams cannot get in.

Performance improvements:

Further reduced lag in Team Deathmatch.

Improved the rendering resource usage for high-spec models in TDM.

Reduced resource usage for some high-spec models.

Improved the basic frame rate of some low-spec models to increase smoothness.

Further reduced the resource usage of various models in battle.

Smoothness when rotating the camera, opening scope, and moving through the map has been improved.

Reduced the loading time required for some Android devices to enter battle.

The above patch notes have been sourced from the official PUBG Mobile website.

The new update will require approximate 0.62GB of storage. Update the game before the 17th of December to unlock additional rewards.

