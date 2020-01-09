PUBG Mobile News: Update 0.16.5 is live now; Here are the official patch notes

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020

PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update

PUBG Mobile developers Tencent Studios have finally pushed the 0.16.5 update into the game that features a lot of new content. As announced by PUBG Corp on their Twitter account, Season 11 will arrive on the 10th of January and the players are still eagerly waiting for the new season Royale Pass.

PUBG Mobile update 0.16.5 version will feature a new Domination mode and the latest Team Deathmatch (TDM) Map. Here are the full patch notes of the latest PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 Patch Notes

Royale Pass Season 11: Operation Tomorrow

New Arena's map Town has been released

New Domination mode arrived in the EvoGround segment

Old TDM map Warehouse is available again in the latest version

Firearm Balancing: Groza bullet damage in Arena has been lowered to 45

Along with this, a bunch of bugs and glitches have been rectified. In addition to this, system stabilization has also been improved.

Season 11 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile global servers have been upgraded to the latest version and players can now update the PUBG Mobile application. If you are still facing issues regarding the update process, refer to this article: How to download PUBG Mobile update version 0.16.5. The size of this update is around 137MB for all the Android and iOS devices.