PUBG Mobile Ancient Secret mode: All you need to know

Tencent Games, the developers of PUBG Mobile, recently announced that they are introducing a limited-time Ancient Secret mode in the famous Erangel and Miramar maps. This mode was initially seen in the 0.19.0 beta version, where testers spotted a bunch of new unnamed locations in the maps mentioned above.

Adhering to this brand-new Ancient Secret mode, an associated, new challenge has emerged in the Royale Pass' mission section in PUBG Mobile. Within this challenge, players need to solve six puzzles which will grant them a distinctive crate once they finish the assignment.

Can you defeat the Secret Boss Challenge? ⚔️



The Ancient Secret has arrived! 👉 https://t.co/hZqnJobtQz pic.twitter.com/PzCfVlofH1 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 4, 2020

To play this mode in PUBG Mobile, players need to choose the Erangel and Miramar maps tagged in the event section. After selecting it, they can click on the start button to begin their journey and explore secret locations in the chosen map.

The core component of this mode are the featured new pyramid tombs that are primarily known for their mysterious puzzles. After solving each puzzle, players can get access to rare loot, including level 3 gear, a sniper rifle, and some healing items.

Puzzles in Ancient Secret mode

However, the intrigue is not over. The brand-new mode in PUBG Mobile also comes with a boss battle, through which players can bag plenty of loot items. The boss is in a room located on the second floor of the pyramids. The moment players conquer the boss, they will get access to more loot.

The positioning of the ancient pyramids differs in both the maps that let players access this mode. For more clarity, below is a video that players can refer to, which will help them find the critical locations of the historical pyramid. What's more, the video will even help them solve all the puzzles featured in this mode.