PUBG Mobile's new Library Mode is now available

PUBG Mobile's 0.19.0 update has delivered a completely different gaming experience to players of the battle royale sensation as it introduced a variety of new additions and features.

The Livik map, which was released along with the latest update, was undoubtedly one of the most significant additions, with the devs having received positive responses from the fans regarding the map.

Besides all of the major additions, PUBG Mobile also mentioned a new Library mode in the patch notes. However, the mode was not made available at the time of the release of the 0.19.0 update.

A recent announcement by PUBG Mobile officials has now confirmed that this new Library mode has finally gone live, and players can find it under the Arcade section.

An overview of PUBG Mobile Libary Mode

Overview

The latest PUBG Mobile Libary mode is based on a new concept in which two teams spawn on a 4x4 square map. The main objective of the players is to grab 18 kills to win the round.

After each kill, the players will get a different weapon which will test their weaponry skills and abilities. The team who gets the specified number of kills first will be declared the winners of the match.

How to play Library Mode in PUBG Mobile

Follow the steps listed below to enter in PUBG Mobile Library mode:

Update the PUBG Mobile game to the 0.19.0 version. Open the mode selection menu once the game is updated to the latest version. Go to the arcade section and select Libary mode from the list. Hit the start button and fight for the main objective. You can also click here if you want to be redirected to the mode.

Before you hop into the new PUBG Mobile Library mode, here's a gameplay video of the same: