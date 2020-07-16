PUBG Mobile: Sanjivani Invitational overall standings after Day 3

The Sanjivani Invitational by Global Esports and Villager esports concludes it's third day today. The underdogs proving their worth and fan favourites performing up to the mark has been a treat for the PUBG Mobile Esports Fans throughout the three days of this tournament.

Orange Rock esports stepped into the battlefield to defend their top spot on the leaderboard on Day 3. Continuing from 61 kills and 131 total points from Day 2, they showed consistency and has correct use of momentum to secure a total of 50 points on Day 3. Though their placement wasn't consistent, with 35 kill points today, they successfully established a margin of 49 points from their closest competitor by achieving 181 points as of now.

However, OR wasn't the only team with aggression on the battlefield today. Reckoning eSports also displayed a massive jump in kill points with 30 kills and 34 placement points to climb one step closer to be the winners. With a total of 132 points, Reckoning eSports is in second place in the leaderboard.

PUBG Mobile: Fan favourites struggle

We all got to see an unbelievable and absolute dominance by Elements esports today. The team which was placed at 18th place yesterday made a massive jump with 97 points on day 3 to secure third place in the leaderboard. Elements esports has 122 points with 41 kills as of now.

Dark Tangent Esports also showed their full potential and managed to almost double up their points on Day 3 by securing 58 points today. With 121 points overall, DT is placed 4th in the standings.

Loopstorm failed to defend their position in the leaderboard as they underperformed and fell from second to 5th spot. U Mumba also registered the same fate and finds itself at 10th place as compared to 4th place yesterday.

The fan favourites such as Team SouL, SynerGE, Team IND and Day 1 table-toppers, SWAT official continued with their disappointing performances resulting in them dropping out of the top 10. Soul, SGE, IND & SWAT are currently placed at 18th, 16th, 13th and 14th place with 49, 64, 81 & 77 points respectively.