PUBG Mobile: Season 10 update leaks feature M249 skin, a new gun and new emotes

SEASON 10 Royale Pass

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile has been bringing out some new and anticipated content in their last few updates. The last few updates featured some new modes, new guns, and exclusive outfits. It has also fixed many glitches in the game. The launch date of the upcoming season update is yet to be announced by the officials but some leaks have come out for the upcoming season 10 of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile. The update looks astonishing and features the following.

#1. M249 skin :

The season 10 update features a new skin for the M249 machine gun, that is about to be released in the upcoming season. The player can get this new M249 skin with the season 10 Royale pass according to the leaks.

M249 New Skin

#2. Season 10 Outfit:

According to information put out by whistleblowers, the new outfit seen in the picture below will be exclusively available in Season 10 with the Royale Pass on level 100.

The second outfit seen in the picture below will be exclusively available in Season 10 and all PUBG Mobile players will be able to receive this outfit by completing a few missions of the gold tier.

#3. Purchase Bonus:

Purchase bonus in season 10 update will highlight unique outfits and skins for shotguns. These outfits and skins can be purchased by Unknown cash (UC) in-game.

Purchase bonus

#4. MP5K:

MP5K

The Season 10 update may feature a new MP5K SMG gun. The MP5K is a sub-machine gun equipped with 9mm ammunition. While the firing mechanics of the MP5K are similar to those of the Vector, it boasts a higher per bullet damage, but with a lower overall firing rate. This gun is going to Vikendi exclusively according to the information available till now.

The update is also going to have new emotes and frames. These were some leaks that can feature in the season 10 update of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile.