PUBG Mobile: Season 11 confirmed Royale Pass rewards leaks and 0.16.5 update release date

PUBG Mobile Season 11 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile's 0.16.5 update is set to release on the 9th of January, 2020 and the Season 11 Royale Pass will arrive on 10th of January.

PUBG Mobile Season 10 is coming to an end, and the release date of Season 11 Royale Pass has been set to the 10th of January as announced by PUBG Mobile officials. Besides the release of new Season 11 rewards, it is also expected the arrival of new Domination mode. The developers of PUBG Mobile added Domination mode into the beta testing servers, but it is not confirmed yet whether the mode will be released in PUBG Mobile global servers or not.

Take aim at your enemies in Royal Pass Season 11: Operation Tomorrow, it arrives January 10. The battle for the future is about to begin! pic.twitter.com/AS6FOcEJ90 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 7, 2020

As stated in PUBG Mobile application, Season 10 will end on the 9th of January at 5:30 PM IST, and it is also confirmed that PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update will release on the Google Playstore on the same date, i.e. January 9, 2020.

Before the Season 11 Royale Pass makes an entry into the game, here are some confirmed rewards leaks that will feature into the upcoming Royale Pass. The rewards listed below falls under both free and elite royale pass.

#1 Beryl M762 Skin

As soon as the players will purchase the Season 11 Royale Pass, the pink color Beryl M762 skin will be credited into the user's account. Describing the finish of the weapon skin, it comes with a pink coat followed by black stripes on the magazine.

Moreover, the blue lines on stock makes it more fantastic. This skin can be unlocked at Royale Pass level 1 and can be equipped by visiting the inventory section. Here's a glimpse at the new Beryl M762 skin:

Beryl M762 Skin

#2 Tier Rank Rewards

Like the previous season, players can also achieve exclusive rewards like outfits, avatars, etc. Once a player hits the particular tier, these rewards can be claimed from the mail section or by opening the player's profile.

In Season 11, a bunch of rank up rewards have been introduced, but the highlighted reward of this new season is the MK14 DMR skin. It's been more than a while when PUBG Mobile developers added MK14 skin into the game. This skin can be claimed at the Platinum tier, and a bunch of items like masks, parachute skin, Season 11 profile frame ,etc. can also be attained at various tiers.

MK14 Season 11 Tier Skin

#3 Free RP Rewards

Not everyone can spend bucks to purchase the Royale Pass every season. For them, Tencent Games introduced a free RP section in one of the previous updates. This time in the free Royale Pass segment, a bunch of outfits and masks were added, which can be acquired at different levels. Players must complete the list of missions to achieve those gifts.

Season 11 free RP rewards

After the end of Season 10, the player's rank will be reset and will be demoted to the lower-tier level. All the above leaks have been sourced from the Mr.Ghost Gaming YouTube Channel.