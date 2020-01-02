PUBG Mobile Season 11 release date and major Season 11 Royale Pass reward Leaks

PUBG Mobile Season 11 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile will soon complete its season 10 and a brand new season will commence with more rewards in Royale Pass and other events. With the new update just a few days away from us, here we have some great news regarding the release date and leaks of various gun skins and emotes coming in the Season 11 Royale Pass.

PUBG Mobile Season 11 Release Date:

With the information provided in-game by PUBG Mobile, Season 10 will end on 8th January 2020. And, after that, it takes 2-3 days for PUBG Mobile to push out new updates to its global version of PUBG Mobile. Hence, we will be able to see the new update of PUBG Mobile by 10-11th January 2020. The Royale Pass will get locked on 8th January and, after that, tiers will also get reset.

PUBG Mobile Season 11 Royale Pass Rewards:

The most exciting part of every new season of PUBG Mobile is its rewards, which come with Royale Pass upgrades. There are two types of Royale Passes in PUBG Mobile, the first one being the Elite Royale Pass costing around 600 UC, while the Elite Plus Royale Pass costs around 1800 UC per player.

PUBG Mobile Season 11 Royale Pass rewards

As it can be seen clearly in the image that in this Royale Pass players will get gun skins of two most widely used guns in the game. PUBG Mobile Season 11 Royale Pass will feature a new M416 skin. It is a fantastic gun skin, as most of the time, players don't see free M416 guns easily in PUBG Mobile. While the other skin is of Beryl M762, which is in red and looks great. There are also some new skins of a bag, helmet, and the pan will also be coming as Royale Pass rewards in Season 11.

New Upgradable Gun Skins:

Another major leak of Season 11 is that we will see two more upgradable guns which are AWM and DP-28. Both of these guns will be available for upgrades in the upcoming season through some events.

