PUBG Mobile: Season 12 Royale Pass latest reward leaks and expected release date

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 23, 2020

Season 12 Royale Pass

For the past few days, a lot of new leaks are coming out regarding the upcoming PUBG Mobile's Season 12 Royale Pass. Although Season 11 was released a few weeks ago in the game, the data miners have managed to surface the Season 12 Royale Pass rewards. Despite that fact, with the arrival of the new season, the 2nd Anniversary of PUBG Mobile will also be celebrated in which developers have decided to bring some major additions to the game.

According to the latest leaks which have been sourced from Mr. Ghost Gaming, suggests the arrival of new bike skins in the workshop segment. Moreover, the screenshots of the forthcoming patch content have also emerged on the web. Below listed notes showcase some of the major reward leaks, approaching into Season 12 Royale Pass.

M416 Skin

The elegant finish of the upcoming M416 weapon can be grabbed by drawing lucky spins in the game. Outlining the structure, the skin is featured with a parrot color 3D coat on the body, followed by blue laminate on the stock.

Along with this, it's also known to be one of the rarest skin as it can only be acquired during the Anniversary event. Here's a glimpse at the lucky draw reward:

M416

Bike Workshop

Since the concept of skin upgrade has arrived in the game, a lot of players were requesting for the new skins in the bike workshop. Prioritizing the feedback of players, developers have added some bike skins in the test servers. Besides this, the particular finish is also upgradeable up to level 3, as stated by the source. Players can see this new addition in the next PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update.

Bike Workshop

New Anniversary Theme

As mentioned earlier, PUBG Mobile's 2nd Anniversary is near, and for this occasion, the officials have decided to decorate the lobby with the new Anniversary theme. It's featured with a colorful stage with the audience in the background. The surprising fact is that some minigames have been spotted behind the player location, which gives us hint about some new games coming in the latest update.

Anniversary Theme

PUBG Mobile' Season 11 will end on 3rd March 2020, and developers are likely to push the new Season 12 after two days. With the arrival of the new Royale Pass, players can also hope for the release of 0.17.0 version update. However, an official confirmation is still pending regarding all the update information.