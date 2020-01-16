PUBG Mobile: Season 12 Royale Pass leaked rewards and expected release date

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile' Season 12 Royale Pass will be released on 5 March 2020 (Expected)

Season 11 of PUBG Mobile has just been released, and surprisingly, the new leaks regarding Season 12 have already started surfacing online. To celebrate the second anniversary of PUBG Mobile, Tencent Games are going to bring something special in the forthcoming patch. PUBG Mobile' Season 11 will last approximately two months and will make an exit from the game on 3rd March. Here we have some leaked rewards of the new Season 12 Royale Pass and the release date of the Season 12 Royale Pass.

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Release Date

As mentioned earlier, Season 11 will end on 3rd March, and the Royale Pass section will be locked afterward. So, PUBG Mobile can release the Season 12 Royale Pass on 5 March 2020. Along with this, players can also hope for PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update's rollout after few hours of Season 10 completion.

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass Rewards:

Upon the release of Season 12, PUBG Mobile will celebrate its second anniversary, and a whole new Royale Pass will arrive in the game. The very first leaked reward of the upcoming Royale Pass is the purchase bonus. When the players will purchase the new Royale Pass, they will be instantly rewarded with a fantastic QBZ skin as an incentive.

The data miners have also uncovered the logo of the new upcoming Royale Pass. The theme of this new logo is based on the anniversary special, and the character '12' is highlighted with colorful lights.

After reaching the final level of Royale Pass, PUBG Mobile always reward their players with a cool outfit. In the Season 12 Royale Pass, players can get a Robotic outfit set upon reaching the 100th level. Here's the leaked image of the final level reward:

