PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass release date officially announced
Modified 03 Mar 2020, 11:06 IST
PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update has been officially released and the new update has brought a lot of new features like the new Amusement Park Mode, the Arctic Mode along with a new Airdrop weapon DBS. The new Royale Pass Season 12: 2gether We Play! will also be available soon and the release date has been announced.
PUBG Mobile Season 12 Release Date:
PUBG Mobile Season 11 will end on March 7 and PUBG Mobile Season 12 will be available to access from March 9. The new Royale Pass Season 12 will be based on PUBG Mobile's second-anniversary theme and will offer brand new rewards and many discounts.
PUBG Mobile Season 12 Rewards and Discounts:
- PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 12 will allow the players to choose one ultimate set out of the two. Along with this, anniversary-themed items will be returning to the shop.
- The Purchase and Upgrade interface has also been improved and support has been added for Exclusive Vouchers (available from events).
- Players who haven't purchase a Royale Pass in the past three seasons (9, 10, and 11) and players who registered from season 10 but haven't purchased a Royale Pass before will receive bonus benefits when they buy this season.
Published 03 Mar 2020, 10:15 IST
