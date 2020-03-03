PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass release date officially announced

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Release Date

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update has been officially released and the new update has brought a lot of new features like the new Amusement Park Mode, the Arctic Mode along with a new Airdrop weapon DBS. The new Royale Pass Season 12: 2gether We Play! will also be available soon and the release date has been announced.

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Release Date :

PUBG Mobile Season 11 will end on March 7 and PUBG Mobile Season 12 will be available to access from March 9. The new Royale Pass Season 12 will be based on PUBG Mobile's second-anniversary theme and will offer brand new rewards and many discounts.

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Rewards and Discounts :

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Rewards

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 12 will allow the players to choose one ultimate set out of the two. Along with this, anniversary-themed items will be returning to the shop.

The Purchase and Upgrade interface has also been improved and support has been added for Exclusive Vouchers (available from events).

Players who haven't purchase a Royale Pass in the past three seasons (9, 10, and 11) and players who registered from season 10 but haven't purchased a Royale Pass before will receive bonus benefits when they buy this season.