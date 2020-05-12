PUBG Mobile Season 13 free Royale Pass rewards list

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass free Rewards List

PUBG Mobile Season 12 is over and the Season 13 Royale Pass will be released officially on the global servers on 13th May 2020. The season 13 Royale Pass will add a lot of exclusive rewards and the complete list has now been leaked. In this article, we will look at all the Royale Pass rewards and the levels at which they will be unlocked.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Free Royale Pass rewards

Here's the list of exclusive rewards available in the Season 13 free RP section.

Foxtrot Emote & Hotdogmobile Motorcycle: Unlocks at RP 20

Rock 'n' Roll Parachute: Unlocks at RP 30

Toy Alliance - P92: Unlocks at RP 50

The rewards mentioned above are exclusive season 13 rewards and the players will also get crate coupons, free BP, etc. while leveling up. In Season 13, PUBG Mobile will release two versions of Royale Pass that will offer different perks.

The first one is the Elite Upgrade Royale Pass, which will cost 600 UC and after purchasing this, the players can unlock elite missions. Elite Upgrade Plus is the second edition of Season 13 Royale Pass, which will instantly unlock some additional rewards and will cost 1800UC.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Elite Royale Pass Price

PUBG Mobile has revealed the Season 13 Elite Royale Pass outfits officially, stating,

The Cartoon Rangers are waiting for you in this toy-themed Royale Pass: Choose either Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger at Rank 50 and get the Ultra Defender Set at Rank 100 to have the time of your life. The Puppet Agent outfit has three forms that you can mix and match; reach the highest rank to upgrade the outfit to mythic rarity!

Season 13 Royale Pass Outfit

