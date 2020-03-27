PUBG Mobile: Season 13 Royale Pass leaked rewards and expected release date

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass will be released on 13th May 2020 with plenty of exciting rewards for players.

Erangel 2.0 can also be released by PUBG Mobile as there are constant hints given by the developers.

Rabia FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

PUBG Mobile Season 13

PUBG Mobile' Season 13 Royale Pass will be released on 13th May 2020 (Expected)

PUBG Mobile is celebrating its second anniversary, and the Royale Pass Season 12 was utterly based on the anniversary theme. To celebrate the second anniversary of PUBG Mobile, Tencent Games introduced new features, anniversary mode, exclusive discounts, and more.

Now, the developers are working on the next Season 13 update, and the new leaks regarding Season 13 have already started surfacing online. PUBG Mobile's Season 12 will last approximately two months and will exit the game on 11th May. Here we have some leaked rewards of the new Season 13 Royale Pass and the release date of the Season 13 Royale Pass. Keep in mind that this is all speculation.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Release Date

PUBG Mobile Season 12 will end on 11th May 2020, and the Royale Pass section will be locked afterward. Thus, PUBG Mobile Season 13 is expected to release on 13th May 2020. Along with this, players can also hope for PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update rollout after few hours of Season 12 completion.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass Rewards

As per the leaks, the new Royale Pass Season 13 will offer new legendary outfits like the Armed Hound Set, Mr. Kitty Set, new Sushy Doggy Ornament, new emotes, and much more. So, here are the latest PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 rewards:

Armed Hound Set:

This new Armed Hound Set comes with an exclusive emote that reflects a raging personality. Along with this, it comes with Armed Hound Head that makes the outfit complete.

Armed Hound Set

Sushy Dog Ornament:

A cute Sushy Dog Ornament will also be coming in Royale Pass Season 13. The animation added to the ornament by PUBG Mobile is adorable, and it will be available in the premium crate.

Sushi Dog Ornament

Advertisement

Season 13 Parachute:

The Season 13 Parachute has also been leaked, and it is going to be green in color. The design of this Parachute also gives a hint to the Royale Pass Season 13 logo and theme.

Season 13 Parachute

Not only this, but Erangel 2.0 can also be released by PUBG Mobile as there are constant hints given by the developers. For now, the new Arctic Mode will be opening soon in PUBG Mobile, and the release date has been announced officially.