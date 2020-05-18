Credits: Sportskeeda Article

Purchasing the PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass isthe brand new trend in the community. Who doesn't wants to see his name on the plane and get access to the exclusive events and outfits? Well, like any other season of PUBG Mobile, the latest Season 13 also has two Royale Passes; Standard Royale Pass and an Elite Royale Pass. But, do they cost the same? Let's figure out it in detail.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass Price in India

Purchasing the Season 13 Royale Pass needs UCs. The PUBG Mobile in-game currency UC can be purchased from regular events and with real money. The former way of getting UCs is easier, however, you can't buy a Royale Pass with the UCs you receive from events. This is because the UCs you receive from events are generally less, and you can't buy a Royale Pass unless and until you have atleast 600 UCs in your wallet.

A Standard Royale Pass in India costs around 600 UCs which costs approximately Rs 799. On the other hand, the Elite Royale Pass cost a total of 1800 UCs which cost approximately Rs 2400. You can buy them using any standard online payment method like internet banking, Google Play Store Wallet, or PayPal.

Royale Points in PUBG Mobile is the easiest way to access the exclusive rewards and emotes in the game. You need to complete daily and weekly missions to get maximum Royale Points, and, maximizing the Royale Points rewards gamers with the most exclusive outfits in the game.

The PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass has released the Power Ranger Mythic Outfit, the Vector Skin, four new emotes, and much more. Out of these new items, Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger will unlock at Rank 50, and the Ultra Defender Set will unlock at Rank 100. The entire season is based on the toy theme, and is titled 'Toy Playground.'