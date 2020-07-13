The wait for PUBG Mobile’s Season 14 Royale Pass is almost over. Season 14 of PUBG Mobile Royale Pass will be made available to players tomorrow, i.e. 14th July at 7:30 AM IST. As per the patch notes, the theme of the season is 'Spark the Flame'.
PUBG Mobile Season 14 Free RP Rewards
RP 1 - 3 Supply Crate Coupons
RP 3 - 2x BP Card: 1 Hour
RP 5 - Rating Protection Card: 1 Time
RP 6 - 2 Classic Crate Coupons
RP 7 - 1000 BP
RP 9: 15 Silvers
RP 10 - Like Emoji (Cheer Park Only)
RP 11 - 3 Supply Crate
RP 13 - 2X EXP Card: 1 Hour
RP 15 - 30 Silver
RP 16 - 2 Classic Crate Coupon
RP 17 - 1000 BP
RP 19 - 15 Silver
RP 20 - The PUBG Life Emote
RP 21 - 3 Supply Crate Coupon
RP 23 - BP Hour card
RP 25 - Rating Protection Card: 1 Time
RP 26 - 3 Classic Crate Coupon
RP 27 - 1000 BP
RP 29 - 15 Silver
RP 30 - Fatal Cry Parachute
RP 31 - 3 Supply Crate Coupons
RP 35 - 30 Silver
RP 36 - 3 Classic Crate Coupons
RP 37 - 1000 BP
RP 39 - 15 Silver
RP 40 - 3 Classic Crate Coupons
RP 41 - 5 Supply Coupon
RP 45 - 2x BP Card: 1 Hour
RP 46 - 4 Classic Crate Coupons
RP 47 - 1000 BP
RP 49 - 15 Silver
RP 50 - M16A4 Sharktooth
RP 51 - 5 Supply Crate Coupons
RP 55 - 5 Classic Crate Coupons
RP 57 - 1000 BP
RP 59 - 15 Silver
RP 60 - 10 Classic Crate Coupons
In PUBG Mobile, the Elite Pass costs 600 UC and the Elite Pass Plus costs 1800 UC. These rewards were leaked by LuckyMan. You can watch his video below to see all the RP rewards.Published 13 Jul 2020, 17:30 IST