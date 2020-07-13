The wait for PUBG Mobile’s Season 14 Royale Pass is almost over. Season 14 of PUBG Mobile Royale Pass will be made available to players tomorrow, i.e. 14th July at 7:30 AM IST. As per the patch notes, the theme of the season is 'Spark the Flame'.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Free RP Rewards

RP 1 - 3 Supply Crate Coupons

PUBG MobileRP - 1 Reward

RP 3 - 2x BP Card: 1 Hour

RP - 3 Reward

RP 5 - Rating Protection Card: 1 Time

RP - 5 Reward

RP 6 - 2 Classic Crate Coupons

RP - 6 Reward

Advertisement

RP 7 - 1000 BP

RP - 7 Reward

RP 9: 15 Silvers

RP - 9 Reward

RP 10 - Like Emoji (Cheer Park Only)

RP - 10 Reward

RP 11 - 3 Supply Crate

RP 13 - 2X EXP Card: 1 Hour

RP - 13 Reward

RP 15 - 30 Silver

RP 16 - 2 Classic Crate Coupon

RP 17 - 1000 BP

RP 19 - 15 Silver

RP 20 - The PUBG Life Emote

RP - 20 Reward

RP 21 - 3 Supply Crate Coupon

RP 23 - BP Hour card

RP 25 - Rating Protection Card: 1 Time

RP 26 - 3 Classic Crate Coupon

RP 27 - 1000 BP

RP 29 - 15 Silver

RP 30 - Fatal Cry Parachute

RP - 30 Reward

RP 31 - 3 Supply Crate Coupons

RP 35 - 30 Silver

RP 36 - 3 Classic Crate Coupons

RP 37 - 1000 BP

RP 39 - 15 Silver

RP 40 - 3 Classic Crate Coupons

RP 41 - 5 Supply Coupon

RP 45 - 2x BP Card: 1 Hour

RP 46 - 4 Classic Crate Coupons

RP 47 - 1000 BP

RP 49 - 15 Silver

RP 50 - M16A4 Sharktooth

RP - 50 Reward

RP 51 - 5 Supply Crate Coupons

RP 55 - 5 Classic Crate Coupons

RP 57 - 1000 BP

RP 59 - 15 Silver

RP 60 - 10 Classic Crate Coupons

In PUBG Mobile, the Elite Pass costs 600 UC and the Elite Pass Plus costs 1800 UC. These rewards were leaked by LuckyMan. You can watch his video below to see all the RP rewards.