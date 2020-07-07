PUBG Mobile Season 14 release date and time in India

PUBG Mobile Season 14 is set to roll out on the global servers soon.

The new season will bring a host of exciting new features to the game.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Release Date & Time (Image Credits: Hoga Toga)

The release date of PUBG Mobile Season 14 has been announced, with the new season set to roll out on the global servers soon. Season 14 is called Spark the Flame and will release after Season 13 ends and the RP section is locked.

The upcoming season will bring a bunch of exclusive rewards including brand new outfits, weapon skins, etc. Players can upgrade their free Royale Pass to either the Elite Pass or the Elite Upgrade Plus Pass by spending a certain amount of UC.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Release Date & Time in India

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass (Image Credits: Classified YT)

The PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass will release in India on 14th July 2020 at 7:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30), shortly after the Season 13 ends on 12th July 2020. After the Season 13 Royale Pass ends, the RP section will get locked and no one will be able to enter it until the Season 14 Royale Pass is made available.

There will be a small-sized update on the loading screen of the game and it will be automatically downloaded to unlock the season 14 RP section.

Season 14 will also bring two 100 RP outfits (Avian Tyrant Set and Red Commander Set). The images of both outfits are given below:

100 RP Outfits in PUBG Mobile Season 14

Roaring Dragon and Dragon Hunter-themed rewards from Season 5 will return in celebration of the second Anniversary of Royale Pass. An RP Prime subscription in collaboration with Google will also be available and will include both Prime and Prime Plus, which can be subscribed to simultaneously.

Here's the PUBG Mobile Season 14 trailer that has been leaked:

Additionally, PUBG Mobile has released the complete patch notes of PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update and it will be available on 7th July 2020. The servers will not be taken down for maintenance and the update will require approximately 1.84 GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.13 GB of storage space on iOS devices.

