PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass end date revealed

PUBG Mobile Season 14 has officially been released and has brought a bunch of exclusive rewards that players can unlock by completing missions. Along with its release, the end date of Season 14 Royale Pass has also been revealed.

The PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass is called Spark the Flame and players can upgrade their free Season 14 Royale Pass to an Elite Royale Pass by paying some UC.

When will PUBG Mobile Season 14 end?

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass End Date

PUBG Mobile Season 14 will end on 13th September 2020 and the RP section will be closed after that. Season 15 will then be expected to begin from 15th September 2020 at 7:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30). There will be a small in-game update that will unlock the RP section.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Rewards

Roaring Dragon and Dragon Hunter-themed rewards from Season 5 have made a comeback to celebrate the second anniversary of Royale Pass. An RP Prime subscription collaboration with Google has also been introduced and this includes both Prime and Prime Plus, which can be subscribed to simultaneously.

It supports monthly, quarterly and yearly subscriptions where players can collect 300 or 900 RP Vouchers every month, along with redemption discounts and Airplane Ranking display perks. As of now, it is only available for Google and will be available for other players soon.

PUBG Mobile has also released its 0.19.0 update which came with several additions including the new Livik map, the Bonfire mode and the new Library map. The latest update is available to download from the App Stores. It requires 1.84 GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.13 GB of storage space on iOS devices.

