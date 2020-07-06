PUBG Mobile Season 14 rank deduction explained

The PUBG Mobiles Season 13 will be ending soon, which means change in the tier system.

The new season will see ranks resetting, which is what we will be explaining here.

PUBG Season 14 (Image Source: www.news18.com)

PUBG Mobile Season 13 is about to end, and many of you may have reached the desired tier or rating. As you know, every season starts with a new update, and this time, it will be the 0.19.0 update, which will bring with it a lot of guns and vehicle skins, and also emotes, just as always.

Apart from skins and other features, rankings also get affected after every season ends. This means you are already thinking about the tier drop or rank deduction that will happen after the season ends. Fret not, for in this article, we will explain all details regarding your tier drop come Season 14.

Rankins drop in PUBG Mobile Season 14 explained

PUBG tier drop (Image Source: gadgets news india)

The above points system will be followed to reset rankings in the new season of PUBG Mobile. As you can see, a player can get a highest rank of Platinum 1 at the start of Season 14, if he manages to finish Season 13 at Ace 6 or above. For those who are not there yet, there is still some time before the current ends, so you can try to push up your rank.

How to jump tiers fast

As you all know, survival might just be more important than killing in PUBG Mobile. If you survive for 20 minutes without having a kill, you will still receive points. It means that you can increase your rank by just increasing survival time. You can also use tier protection cards to save yourself from getting negative or minus points, but you can use them only if you are on the Crown tier or below.

Also, players in lower tiers like Silver or Bronze will remain at the same tier in Season 13. All the in-game formats have separate ranks, which means that formats like solo, duo and squad have separate rankings. While you can increase your rank by playing classic matches only, you can't increase your rank with Arena and/or Arcade modes in PUBG Mobile.

Season 14 update and features

Season 14 is going to bring a lot of new gun skins, emotes, outfits and special/exclusive characters, including female characters like Sara. It is also rumoured that Season 14 of PUBG Mobile will start from July 13, with a huge in-game update. The new season will also bring lots of new features for Royal Pass players.