PUBG Mobile Season 15 Korean version new update 2020: TapTap & APK+OBB download links

PUBG Mobile Korea version is one of the most suitable versions if you're fond of gun skins and outfits. This edition is published by PUBG Corporation and explicitly available for those from the Korea/Japan regions.

The latest Season 15 update of the PUBG Mobile Korean version is finally out, and the new patch is now available to download. With the release of this update, a brand new Royale Pass has also been made available in-game.

As always, the Season 15 Royale Pass is featured in two variants — Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. You can buy the former for 600 UC, while the latter can be obtained for 1800 UC.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 Korean version TapTap and APK+OBB download

PUBG Mobile KR new Season 15 update TapTap download link: https://www.tap.io/app/91962

PUBG Mobile KR 1.0 Season 15 APK download link: Click here

PUBG Mobile KR 1.0 Season 15 OBB download link: Click here

Steps to download new PUBG Mobile Korea update

The APK file size is 60 MB, and that of the OBB file is 1.8 GB.

To install the PUBG Mobile KR Season 15 update, you can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the above links.

Step 2: After the download is complete, install the APK file but do not open it.

(It is essential to note that you must enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option from their device settings to install this game)

Step 3: Copy the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.pubg.krmobile (if no folder exists with this name, create one with 'com.pubg.krmobile').

Step 4: After the files get copied, log in to the PUBG Mobile account.

Step 5: A pop-up will be displayed on the screen, which will prompt you to download the latest PUBG Mobile Season 15 patch.

Step 6: Restart the game once the update is installed.

Note: If in case you get an error stating, 'There was a problem parsing the package', then download the APK and OBB files again and follow the steps mentioned above.