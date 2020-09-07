As PUBG Mobile's Season 14 is coming close to an end, leaks for the upcoming Season 15 Royale Pass have started emerging. Each season comes with a unique theme, and for Season 15, the next Royale Pass will allegedly be based on the Moon theme.

With the introduction of this cool theme, players will get to see various new weapon skins and outfits with a unique Moon symbol on them. The PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass will be released on 15th September 2020, after Season 14 comes to an end on 13th September 2020.

The developers might take the servers down to roll out the Season 15 update. However, the leaks regarding the new season's rewards have already started surfacing, and here's a glimpse of the same.

PUBG Mobile Season 15 outfits and skins

#1 Samurai Oops Outfit (100RP)

PUBG Mobile Season 15 100 RP outfit (Image Credits: LuckyMan)

Starting off with the maximum RP level, PUBG Mobile is going to feature a phenomenal outfit known as the Samurai Oops Outfit. Players can grab this after reaching level 100 in Season 15's Royale Pass.

The outfit will only be made available for the Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus versions of the Royale Pass, which will cost 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively.

Advertisement

#2 Rose Moon Dacia Skin

Rose Moon Dacia Skin

Dacia, one of the fastest vehicles in the game, is coming in a Rose colour, and will be known as Rose Moon Dacia. As mentioned, a unique symbol of the moon has also been applied on its surface. The skin can be unlocked at level 20 of Season 15's Royale Pass.

#3 M762 Beryl Skin

M762 Beryl Skin

Some prominent data miners have also found a yellow-themed M762 Beryl Skin, the name of which is yet to be revealed. It is also being said that it will be available in the free variant of the Royale Pas, and can be unlocked between levels 20 and 50.

All the above leaks have been sourced from a famous PUBG Mobile content creator, Classified YT. You can watch his video below: