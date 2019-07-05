PUBG Mobile Season 8 Release Date And Royal Pass Season 8 Reward Leaks

Rohit Jaswal FOLLOW ANALYST News 6 // 05 Jul 2019, 22:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile Season 8 Release Date

PUBG Mobile's season 7 was full of some fantastic rewards and new features. But now, as one season is just about to end, a brand-new season is coming. Here we are with all the information on Season 8's release date and the rewards that are coming with the new season of PUBG Mobile. This new season will reward its players with more gun skins, new emotes and some great outfits.

Season 8 Release Date:

As the information says, PUBG Mobile's Season 8 will arrive between 14th July to 17th July. PUBG Mobile Royal Pass page shows that Season 7 ends on 14th July, meaning that within 2-3 days, the new season will be announced by PUBG Mobile. As season 7 ends on 14th July, Royal Passes will get locked and tiers will also get a reset. Then, players might have to wait 2-3 days for Season 8 to get released and to see new rewards and other features.

Royal Pass Season 8 Reward Leaks:

PUBG Mobile has decided to go with a new theme for Season 8 which is related to ocean depths. We can see '8' being written, depicting the legs of an octopus which clearly means that this season will have some new outfits, and gun skins related to ocean life.

Top Leaks Of Royal Pass Season 8:

Squad Leader Set

Scarlet Horror- Scar-L

Deep Sea UAZ

Bloody Tide Helmet Skin

Spawn Island Dance

New SLR and DP-28 Skins

PUBG Mobile Season 8 Release Date

While another great feature of this Royal Pass is that, you will get some past outfits in the ocean treasures, which is great. As various players loved many skins which came in the past and were not able to buy or get them. So this time get ready to grab some of the best outfits and weapon skins which came by in past seasons of PUBG Mobile.

Stay tuned for more information on Season 8 of PUBG Mobile right here on Sportskeeda.