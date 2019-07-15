×
PUBG Mobile Season 8: Release Dates Officially Announced, New Lobby Theme, New Title

Rohit Jaswal
ANALYST
Feature
26   //    15 Jul 2019, 04:03 IST

PUBG Mobile Season 8
PUBG Mobile Season 8

So, it has been now officially announced that PUBG Mobile Season 8 will go live from 17th July. This news was shared by PUBG Mobile official Japan's Twitter handle a few days ago. It is also confirmed that PUBG Mobile's Season 7 will end on 15th July at 5:30 AM in the morning.

After the deadline, Royale Pass will get locked and they will become unable to collect any remaining rewards.


New PUBG Mobile Season 8 Leaks:


#1 New Lobby Theme

PUBG Mobile Season 8 leaks
PUBG Mobile Season 8 leaks

In season 8, players will see a brand new lobby based on PUBG Mobile Club Open. The lobby theme looks very interesting and eye-catching. The PUBG Mobile Club Open logo in the golden color is giving a great look at the lobby.

With this new lobby, we can also see a new song logo being introduced in the bottom section. The song is composed by Alan Walker. We saw his song On My Way song being used in various parts of the game. So again a new song will get introduced with the launch of PUBG Mobile Season 8.


#2 New Title In PUBG Mobile Season 8

In Season 8 of PUBG Mobile, players will also see a new Title named as "Perseverance". The title has the description saying that 'You Are A Charming Soul'.

The third title will be rewarded to players who will buy PUBG Mobile Elite or Elite Plus Royale Pass for the fourth time in a row. But to get this, a player has to meet the highest Royale Pass rank which is 100 for four times in a row, only then he will get this title in PUBG Mobile.

Also, players will get a free Epic Outfit on reaching Gold Tier in PUBG Mobile. While on reaching Diamond Tier players will get a brand new Silver Plated AWM skin for free. This news has been officially confirmed by PUBG Mobile. it is a sweet gesture by PUBG Mobile by giving some good exciting outfits and weapon skins to players for free in Season 8.

Also: PUBG Mobile: PMCO Global Finals Offical Dates And Teams Announced

