PUBG Mobile server down, not working, suspended in various regions

Several users have complained about downtime, but the suspension of servers is for 24 hours in specific regions only.

Tencent Games took this step to commemorate martyrs who lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Server will only be down in specific regions

You've probably clicked on this article to figure out why in the world are you not being able to enter a server to play your beloved game, PUBG Mobile? Well, that's because Tencent Games has decided to suspend all services for the date - April 4 in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan regions.

Contrary to reports, there is no maintenance day scheduled for today, but, users could see a major ping spike while playing due to a heavy load of players. The temporary suspension of servers will take place between April 4 (12:00 PM CST) to April 5 (12:00 AM CST).

Tencent officially announced this development on Chinese social media platform, Weibo. As per the statement, the reason for the suspension is to commemorate and offer condolences to martyrs who passed away fighting the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The official statement translated from Mandarin says, "To express deep condolences to the martyrs and compatriots who died in the fight against New Crown Pneumonia, Tencent Games will be suspended for one day from 0:00 on April 4, including mainland China and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan regions. May the dead rest in peace, may the living work hard, and may the motherland flourish."

Tencent has temporarily suspended services

Indian PUBG Mobile players don't have to fret, as services will continue as normal for them. However, there might be ping issues owing to a heavy load on the servers. For all Indian searching "PUBG mobile down", don't worry, all's well in your region.