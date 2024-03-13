PUBG Mobile Skyhigh Spectacle mode: Everything you need to know

Tencent Games released the much-anticipated PUBG Mobile 3.1 update on March 12, 2024, which brought a new PUBG Mobile Skyhigh Spectacle mode to the game. The update marked the title's sixth-anniversary celebration and introduced countless other new content that will definitely uplift your PUBG Mobile gaming experience.

Upon updating the game between March 12 and March 25 (UTC+0), you will receive various rewards, including 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and a "City in the Sky" lobby theme.

This article discusses everything you need to know about the new PUBG Mobile Skyhigh Spectacle mode.

New PUBG Mobile Skyhigh Spectacle mode explored

The new Skyhigh Spectacle mode has gone live and will be available until May 5, 2024, 20:59 (UTC+0). The supported maps for the mode are Erangel, Livik, and Miramar. Note that these include ranked and unranked modes.

Following are the new content that the PUBG Mobile Skyhigh Spectacle mode features:

1) New map: Nimbus Island

Nimbus Island features two islands: Sky Isle (Day) and Sky Isle (Night). Before heading to the island, you'll be given a choice to pick either one.

Keep an eye on the countdown in Nimbus Island, as you'll be sent to an undisclosed location in the Playzone when the countdown ends. After this, the island will disappear and won't reappear in the match. Another thing to note is that you'll not be affected by Blue Zone on Nimbus Island.

Entering Nimbus Island will provide you with a Respawn Card, which will respawn you when you get killed. Moreover, summoning a genie on the island will grant your team an extra Respawn Card.

2) New Vehicle: Flying Carpet

The new mode introduced a Flying Carpet that will function as a vehicle. During idle moments of the match, you can use emotes near this carpet, and it'll begin dancing with you. Moreover, it looks for nearby enemies when it's not being used.

3) Sky Treasure Ship

The PUBG Mobile Skyhigh Spectacle mode also features a flying Sky Treasure Ship that can help you travel across different locations easily. The ship flies through fixed locations and halts for a while at every stop. Moreover, at its final destination, the ship yields a crate that grants exclusive rewards.

4) New throwable: Grooving grenade

The PUBG Mobile Skyhigh Spectacle mode also features a new throwable called Grooving Grenade. Using this nade on an enemy will summon a genie who creates a dancing zone for a fixed period. Enemies within this zone are forced to dance with the genie. Moreover, you can enlarge this zone by throwing more Grooving grenades into it.

Note: PUBG is banned in India. Instead of downloading this game, Indian players can play BGMI.