PUBG Mobile Sniper Guide: Best ways to use AWM, Kar98k, and M24

Sniper Rifles are one of the most fan-favorite weapons in PUBG Mobile due to their high damage.

This article highlights the advantages and disadvantages of each sniper rifle in the game.

PUBG Mobile Sniper, image via gurugamer

Most players love to use sniper rifles in shooting games because of their range and high damage. PUBG Mobile is a popular battle royale game that offers a variety of weapons, Sniper Rifles being one of them.

Each gun in the game is unique and can be used in different situations. Although snipers are generally considered long-range weapons, there are many other factors that go into consideration while using one over the other. This article will focus on the best ways to use these rifles available in PUBG Mobile.

AWM

PUBG Mobile AWM gun, picture credits: Zillion Gamer

Arctic Warfare Magnum, popularly known as AWM is a bolt action sniper rifle. It is one of the most popular guns in the game because of its massive damage. The primary reason for using an AWM is its incredible range. Players can hit one-shot kills from distances over 500 meters and penetrate most helmets to kill enemy players.

Even though it has so many advantages, the AWM is not recommended in some scenarios. Firstly, AWM is available only through airdrops, which make it a very rare weapon. Players have limited ammo to work with, and each shot of the sniper is important.

The sniper rifle also has a decent reload time, which delays the players to try their second shot. AWM is a bad choice in close engagements too. It is highly recommended to use AWM with a Suppressor, Cheek Pad, and a Quickdraw Extended Mag.

Kar98k

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Lite Kar98K (image via zilliongamer)

The Karabiner 98 Kurz or Kar98k is the most commonly available sniper rifle in PUBG Mobile. Players can find it in random locations depending upon the spawn. Although the hit damage of the weapon is lesser than AWM, the Kar98k still does respectable amount of damage to players with level 2 helmets.

Players can use Kar98 in medium to long-range fights with ways to push the enemy after hitting deadly shots with the sniper. Similar to AWM, Kar98 suffers from long reload speed but also slow bullet speeds. Suppressor and Cheek Pad are some recommended attachments for the sniper.

M24

PUBG Mobile M24 gun, picture credits: Zillion Gamer

M24 is freely available around the map and deals 75 hit damage. The bolt action sniper is different because of its faster reload times compared to other snipers on the list.

The only downside to the M24 is its higher full magazine reload time. Players can use the M24 at medium to long-range, but short-range quick hits also remains a viable option for skilled users. Suppressor, Cheek Pad, and a Quickdraw Extended Mag are widely used attachments for the sniper.