PUBG Mobile: Over 9 million Season 14 Royale Passes sold in a day

There's no need to define the craze that PUBG Mobile fans have for the exclusive in-game items. Since its release, PUBG Mobile has completed 13 Seasons and the new Season 14 has arrived in the game just a few days ago.

PUBG Mobile sold over 90 Lakh Royale Passes

PUBG Mobile has recently broken its own record and sold the highest number of Royale Passes in a single day. If you visit the Royale Pass section of the game, you will come to know that over 9 million (90 Lakh) players have purchased the Season 14 Royale Pass in just 24 hours.

Snapshot taken from PUBG Mobile

Total revenue generated

Tencent Games has earned over ₹630 Crore in a single day by selling 9 million Royale Passes. It is also worth noting that these are just the minimum earnings. Royale Pass comes in two variants, one costing 700INR while the other costing 1800INR.

The above calculations are made by multiplying the base variant of Royale Pass that is worth 700INR, with the number of passes sold, i.e. 90 Lakh.

Over 1 Crore players must have purchased the Royale Pass by the time you open the game.

Reason for this milestone

Some players might be curious regarding the main reason behind lakhs of Royale Passes being sold in a day. It is being said that the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 is the key reason behind the extensive buying of Royale Pass. Most of the PUBG Mobile players fall under the 14-25 years age group.

Players have more time to spend in the game and can quickly complete all the 100 levels of Royale Pass in a shorter time. Many of them would've purchased the Royale Pass due to the same reason.

If you have also purchased the Season 14 Royale Pass, then you are eligible for all the following rewards: