PUBG Mobile Speedy Showdown: Get free UC and more

Tencent has announced the PUBG Mobile: Speedy Showdown event, which will be from October 27 to 29, 2023. The event includes a unique tournament that features close-quarters combat. The winner will be rewarded with Unknown Cash (UC) and an avatar frame. Additionally, there will be lucky draws.

With all the exciting rewards, the event can be an excellent platform to showcase and practice your skillful close-quarter gunfights, which is a cherry on top. This article will provide further details regarding the forthcoming PUBG Mobile: Speedy Showdown.

PUBG Mobile: Speedy Showdown event explored

The forthcoming event, Speedy Showdown, aims to uniquely test your skills, focusing on melee combat and quick decision-making ability. Here are the details about the event:

Gameplay: Since the event focuses on close-quarter fights, you must use melee weapons and throwables like smoke grenades, frags, stun grenades, and Molotov cocktails. You can also use vehicles to trample enemies in your way or turn to crossbows. Additionally, you must play at least three matches on each server.

Maps: The matches will occur on PUBG Mobile's Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar maps.

Mode: The matches will be conducted in TPP (third-person perspective) mode. Also, it’ll be a solo event, implying that there’ll be no squad matches, and you’ll be on your own on the battlefield.

Registration process: The event requires no registration to participate. You can use the room details to join, which will be announced in a specific Discord channel before each match.

New zone rotation system: To ensure fast-paced and action-packed matches in the event, the safe zone will shrink faster than usual. So, you won’t get to stay in one place for long and must constantly change your location.

Eligibility criteria: The event won't allow emulators and players with less than in-game Level 30 experience. Also, only global version players will be eligible for the prizes.

Winner’s prize: The prize for each match's champion is 2,125 UC. Moreover, there’ll be prizes for seven lucky players selected from the top 10 of all the matches. Six players will be rewarded 660 UC, and one will receive 720 UC and an event winner avatar frame. Another thing to note is that a single player won’t be rewarded with more than one prize.

