PUBG Mobile: Strategies to Win a Custom Room Matches In PUBG Tournaments

PUBG Mobile has been bringing mega tournaments around the world with a vast pool price. This has developed a competitive scene and has given a platform to players to show their skills in the game. To win a PUBG Mobile tournament, one needs to change the game-play and strategies entirely as these tournaments are altogether different from the classic matches. Some of the leading strategies and tactics that should be used and kept in mind:

# Route of the Plane :

The route of the plane would decide the distance you have to cover to reach your looting spot. I will prefer not to take a hot drop as it will lead to losing teammates at a very early stage of the game as the team is not geared up with proper loot. You should select a spot where not more than one squad can come. The team should have adequate loot, which should include appropriate healing material, vest, helmet, and throwables before planing an ambush. Some underrated looting spots that one can prefer in a custom room are Lipovka, Zharki, Mylta city, Severny. These areas have sufficient loot for a squad and not targeted by many players in tournaments.

# Movement of Playzone:

The movement of the play zone plays a central role in the game. The two main things to keep in mind are Zone prediction and rotations of the squad after a new zone is created. You should decide to be on the edge of the zone, center of the zone, or 30-20% in the zone. You have to see which of the three decisions would be best for the squad for the particular situation of the game.

# One teammate scouting the area:

It is much better to prefer this strategy during rotations of the zone. One teammate sent to scout the area to see the positions of other teams in the play zone. Several teams used this strategy during the PMCO global finals. It helps in rotation of the squad after a new zone creates, as they know which of the compounds is empty and which is held by other teams.

# More than one vehicle with the squad :

Vehicle tactics are the most common and useful tactic used by players in the tournament. Vehicles help in building a great cover in the open ground of the map.

If the squad splits into two vehicles and one of them is blown up by other teams, which causes a direct kill for the player, the remaining teammates can try ending the game on a higher rank. And if all the players are in one vehicle and it blows up the squad is eliminated.

There are many more tactics like-

-Holding high ground during the end zones.

-Spiting in two different buildings for wider angles and spotting of other teams.

-Compound holding is everything in the last zone.

These were some of the basic strategies and tactics that can be used by the players in tournament custom rooms to get a good standing for the squad.

