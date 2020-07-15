PUBG Mobile stylish text generator: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile is growing on both the competitive and casual fronts and has crossed the landmark of 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The game sees 100 players parachute on to an island, and the survivor triumphs. To appear distinct and stand out from the crowd, players often try to incorporate various fonts and symbols into their names in PUBG Mobile.

In this article, we will discuss how players do so.

PUBG Mobile Stylish text generator

Since there are no distinct fonts and symbols present on the keyboard — which will allow players to insert various symbols and use distinct fonts in their IGN — they have to use tools that convert simple text into unique fonts. Many websites offer these types of tools, where users have to just enter the text, and the output will be given via an assortment of fonts.

Some websites that players can be used to obtain stylish text for PUBG Mobile are:

#1 Lingojam.com

Lingojam

This site is basically a fancy text generator. Users have to enter a name of their choice, and the output will have several unique fonts and different symbols.

#2 FancyTextTool.net

FancyTextTool

This website is similar to Lingojam when it comes to functioning; however, there are more varieties of fonts available for players. It also has a list of symbols which users can utilise to insert symbols into the text.

#3 Nickfinder.com

Nickfinder

It not only provides a tool to generate stylish text for a given name, but also provides a massive list for players to select from. It gives users a wide variety of symbols that can be added to their names.

The websites mentioned above are just suggestions. There are other websites like emojistock, fancytextguru and more that offer players similar tools.