PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle: Week 4 Day 1 results and overall standings

SynerGE leads the points table with 302 points after the end of Day 1 of Week 4 of the PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle.

Team IND and VSG Crawlers occupy the next two spots on the leaderboard.

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle Week 4 Day 1 Overall Standings

The PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle is well underway and the intense hostilities of the first day of Week 4 have just concluded.

The PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle is a weekly event organised by Tessaract Esports and PUBG Mobile. Professional teams and streamers are invited to battle one another for a total prize pool of ₹3.4 lakhs. A total of 16 teams compete against each other in the event.

Three matches were played on Day 1 and at the end of the day, Team SynerGE topped the leaderboard with 323 points and four chicken dinners. They are followed by Team IND and VSG Crawlers, who have earned 302 and 289 points respectively.

Here are the overall standings of the PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle after Day 1 of Week 4:

#1 Team SynerGE - 323 points

#2 Team IND - 302 points

#3 VSG Crawlers - 289 points

#4 Inside Out - 243 points

#5 U Mumba Esports - 196 points

#6 GodLike - 183 points

#7 Orange Rock - 182 points

#8 K18 - 167 points

#9 Marcos Gaming - 163 points

#10 4 King - 154 points

#11 Soul - 126 points

#12 Team Rhino - 126 points

#13 Fnatic - 122 points

#14 TSM Entity - 107 points

#15 8 Bit - 99 points

#16 Powerhouse- 80 points

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle began on May 25 and is scheduled to go on till June 16. Matches will be held from 1 PM to 5 PM on match-days.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.