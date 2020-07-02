PUBG Mobile: T1 announce official roster

T1 has acquired the complete roster of Xenon Esports to represent them in PMWL 2020.

PUBG Mobile has announced the World Championship 2020 with a prize pool of $5,000,000.

T1 PUBG Mobile team

The South Korean giant T1 has finally stepped into the world of PUBG Mobile eSports. This comes after they've managed to dominate PC eSports since a decade now. In a bid to seek more challenges, the organisation wants to try its charisma in PUBG Mobile.

Korean PUBG Mobile eSports teams impressed the global audience in 2018 in the very first Edition of PUBG Mobile Star Challenge. However, the buzz around Korean teams went down in 2019, after they failed to perform in crucial competitions.

Rumours suggest that T1 was looking for an actively performing team within Asia to fulfil their vision. Impressed by Team Xenon's performance this year, T1 has acquired the whole roster to represent them in PMWL 2020.

In the first half of 2020, Team Xenon or Xenon eSports created hype around them by winning the PUBG Mobile Street Challenge 2020. The Street Challenge finals were held from 24th April to 26th April and offered a total prize pool of around USD 58K. Team Xenon won the Finals due to their consistency throughout 14 matches across three days.

T1 PUBG Mobile roster

T1 Missile

T1 YeonJun

T1 SayDen

T1 ZZP

[T1 PUBG Mobile팀 공개]



다가오는 PMWL에 참가할 T1 배틀그라운드 모바일 팀을 소개합니다. 한국을 대표해 세계대회에서 활약할 T1의 새로운 팀을 환영해주세요.



[Welcome PUBG Mobile]



Introducing T1's PUBG Mobile team!

They will represent Korea for the upcoming PMWL.#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/zvXmoL0buj — T1 (@T1) July 2, 2020

T1 or formerly known as SK Telecom T1 or SKT T1 is a South Korean eSports team run by the T1 Entertainment & Sports. It was founded in 2003 and has been famous for its League of Legends dominance. SKT's League of Legends team was crowned as the World Champions in 2013, 2015 & 2016.

ABOUT PUBG Mobile World League:

PUBG Mobile announced the World Championship 2020 with a prize pool of $5,000,000. PUBG Mobile World Championship consists of two seasons of PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).

Each season of the World League will have two divisions- PMWL East and PMWL West. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PMWL is moved to an online event. PUBG Mobile World League: Season Zero will have a prize pool of $850,000