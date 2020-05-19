PUBG Mobile: Team IND win 2.5 lakh SkyeSports GrandSlam Finals

Source: SkyeSports Twitter

The final results of India's most trending PUBG Mobile tournament have been announced. The SkyeSports GrandSlam Finals, sponsored by Loco, is a ₹2.5 lakh tournament where India’s top teams battled it out to get themselves a piece of the pie. Many top teams of India like Fnatic, TSM-Entity, Team IND, Soul, Maythem (Scout's Invitational Tournament stage-2 winners), and Team Orange Rock crossed swords in the invitational tournament.

SkyeSports GrandSlam Finals: Final Standings and Top Fraggers

Source: SkyeSports Twitter

Snax led the way with 29 kills, followed by Trance with 27 kills, and Team Soul's Regaltos with 24 kills finished at 3rd spot. The final day was full of excitement, as team Soul was leading the table before Team IND fought back and clinched top spot.

Source: SkyeSports Twitter

The table turned around when Snax and Trance shifted their passive game style to aggressive assaulting. The team was led by Kratos who is one of India's best in-game leaders. Here is the list of top fraggers of the SkyeSports GrandSlam Finals.

Top Kills (Source: SkyeSports Twitter)

Team GodLike led by Kronten BTC placed at 14th place, while the all-time favourite TSM-Entity disappointed their fans and failed to be in the top 10 of the SkyeSports GrandSlam Final Standings. Team Marcos Gaming, dominators of PMPL South Asia vs. Southeast Asia scrims, placed at 18th place with just 115 total points. Here is the final standings of position 11-20 of SkyeSports GrandSlam Finals 2020.