PUBG Mobile: Team Singularity announces new squad

Another famous European organisation has joined the PUBG Mobile esports ecosystem.

The Denmark based organisation boasts of teams in many PC esports titles.

Another renowned esports organization has entered the PUBG Mobile ecosystem as Denrmak based Team Singularity looks to try its chances in the Mobile esports category.

The Scandinavian organisation boasts of teams in various PC gaming disciplines such as CS:GO and is looking to take the PUBG Mobile world by storm.

TEAM SINGULARITY PUBG MOBILE ROSTER

Richard “Minwu” Minwoo

Luis “siuL” Vazquez

Armando “Mando” Sahagun

Raphaël “kbo” Demers

Andrew “MVP” Carpenter

Lexi – Team Manager

Team Singularity's CEO Ale Stehower was jubilant while announcing the latest addition to their organisation's rich history.

"I’m thrilled to announce that Team Singularity is entering the PUBG mobile scene, and I believe we have found the perfect match in team and I’m looking forward to assist them in their grind towards the top! " Atle Stehouwer, Founder & CEO, Team Singularity

Team Singularity was founded in April 2016, and entered the mobile esports genre in 2019 with Clash Royale. The organisations also has rosters in games such as League of Legends, Call of Duty, Rainbow 6 Siege, Free Fire, Fortnite, Valorant, Tekken and many more.

The popularity of mobile esports outside Asia is increasing everyday within the esports ecosystem. Singularity joins the list of several top international organisations such as TSM, Fnatic, FaZe and many more to jump on the mobile esports bandwagon. With it's ease of accessibility, mobile esports is one for the future and definitely here to stay.

PUBG Mobile is regularly creating hype by hosting tournaments with massive prize pools, not just, even on the regional elvelts. The PUBG Mobile world championship 2020 has a prize pool of $ 5,000,000.